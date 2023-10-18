World's 50 best bars 2023 list: Barcelona and New York sit on top. Which bar will you pick for your favourite poison?

Barcelona's Sips bar has been crowned the best bar followed by Double Chicken Please in New York in second place in the world in the 2023 edition of the World's 50 Best Bars, a prestigious ranking organized by William Reed Business Media.

The World's 50 Best Bars list, first published in 2009

This marks the first time the awards ceremony was held in Asia, specifically in Singapore. Sips took the top spot, Double Chicken Please second, and Handshake Speakeasy from Mexico City in third.

This year's list featured bars from 28 cities, including 11 new entries, showcasing the global diversity of the industry. Europe dominated with 22 spots, followed by North and South America with 14. Asia earned ten spots on the list, while Australia and Dubai secured two each.

Sips made a significant leap from its previous third-place ranking in 2022, signaling Barcelona's growing influence on the world's cocktail scene. Marc Álvarez, co-founder of Sips, explained that they believed the bar could establish itself as a beacon due to the unique blend of drinks, music, and architectural design.

European bars continued to shine, with London and Barcelona securing two spots each in the top ten. In addition to Sips, Himkok in Oslo, Norway, climbed 33 places to reach the top ten, landing at the tenth position.

Singapore excelled in Asia, with three bars earning spots on the prestigious list. Seoul, South Korea's Zest earned the Highest New Entry Award, making its debut at the impressive No. 18 spot.

The list of 50 best bars around the globe:

1. Sips, Barcelona – The Best Bar in Europe

2. Double Chicken Please, New York – The Best Bar in North America

3. Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City

4. Paradiso, Barcelona

5. Connaught Bar, London

6. Little Red Door, Paris

7. Licorería Limantour, Mexico City

8. Tayēr + Elementary, London

9. Alquímico, Cartagena, Columbia – The Best Bar in South America

10. Himkok, Oslo – The Highest Climber

11. Tres Monos, Buenos Aires, Argentina

12. Line, Athens, Greece

13. BKK Social Club, Bangkok – The Best Bar in Asia

14. Jigger & Pony, Singapore

15. Maybe Sammy, Sydney – The Best Bar in Australasia

16. Salmon Guru, Madrid

17. Overstory, New York

18. Zest, Seoul – The Highest New Entry

19. Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar, Bangkok – New Entry

20. Coa, Hong Kong

21. Drink Kong, Rome

22. Hanky Panky, Mexico City

23. Caretaker’s Cottage, Melbourne, Australia – New Entry

24. Café La Trova, Miami

25. Baba au Rum, Athens

26. CoChinChina, Buenos Aires

27. Katana Kitten, New York

28. Satan’s Whiskers, London

29. Wax On, Berlin – New Entry

30. Florería Atlántico, Buenos Aires

31. Röda Huset, Stockholm – New Entry

32. Sago House, Singapore – New Entry

33. Freni e Frizioni, Rome – New Entry

34. Argo, Hong Kong

35. A Bar With Shapes For A Name, London

36. The SG Club, Tokyo – A Re-Entry from No.18 in 2021

37. Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo

38. The Cambridge Public House, Paris – New Entry

39. Panda & Sons, Edinburgh, Scotland

40. Mimi Kakushi, Dubai, United Arab Emirates – New Entry, The Best Bar in Middle East & Africa

41. Scarfes Bar, London – New Entry

42. 1930, Milan

43. Carnaval, Lima, Peru

44. L’Antiquario, Naples, Italy

45. Baltra Bar, Mexico City

46. Locale Firenze, Florence, Italy

47. The Clumsies, Athens

48. Atlas, Singapore – A Re-Entry from No. 16 in 2021

49. Jewel Of The South, New Orleans – New Entry

50. Galaxy Bar, Dubai

In addition to the top rankings, the 2023 World's 50 Best Bars also recognized key figures and venues in the global bar industry. Renato "Tato" Giovannoni from Florería Atlántico in Buenos Aires received the prestigious "Industry Icon Award" in recognition of his significant contributions to the world of cocktails.

"The Best Cocktail Menu" award went to The American Bar at Gleneagles in Auchterarder, Scotland.

Singapore's Night Hawk received the inaugural "Best Bar Design Award," a newly introduced accolade that celebrates outstanding hospitality design.

The 50 Best Bars The Blend Scholarship was awarded to Apoorva Kohli from New Delhi. Apoorva Kohli will enjoy two expenses-paid internships at two of the world's leading bars – Sips in Barcelona and Alquímico in Cartagena.

