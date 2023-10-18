This Halloween season tingle your spine with spooky Star Wars stories to read or watch

Star Wars, a franchise known for its epic battles, iconic heroes, and intricate mythology, has more to offer than meets the eye. Beyond the lightsabers and starships, there exists a trove of eerie and unsettling tales perfect for the Halloween season. Spooky wooky Star Wars(Hallloweenz/LucasFilm)

StarWars.com has curated a list of these stories, revealing a side of the 'galaxy far, far away' that some fans may have overlooked.

Starting with the High Republic series of comics from Marvel, the recommendation explores a thrilling subject matter involving monsters that seem to have sprung directly from Jedi nursery rhymes. It's a reminder that the Star Wars universe can be just as chilling as it is adventurous.

For those seeking a deeper dive into villainous origins, the novel 'Star Wars: Inquisitor: Rise of the Red Blade' by Delilah S. Dawson offers insight into the sinister path of a Sith Inquisitor. Meanwhile, the comic series 'The Rise of Kylo Ren' delves into the infamous fall of Ben Solo to the dark side, shedding light on the origins of the enigmatic Kylo Ren.

While the animated series 'The Clone Wars' predates the official Star Wars canon reset, it remains part of the timeline, presenting a plethora of eerie elements. Among them, the Nightsisters of Dathomir stand out as a dark-side-aligned group of women with unique and spooky magic at their disposal. Episodes featuring the Nightsisters capture the essence of Halloween, as do story arcs centered around the menacing Darth Maul, who defied death to become a truly terrifying villain.

For a standalone episode with a spooky twist, 'Screecher's Reach' from season 2 of 'Star Wars: Visions' tells an Irish folklore-inspired ghost story. The poignant twist ending adds an extra layer of eeriness to the tale.

For those in need of a lighthearted interlude, the kid-friendly LEGO Star Wars Halloween specials and shorts offer a more playful take on the Star Wars universe. However, the list includes plenty of spine-tingling options as well, such as the haunting VR game 'Vader: Immortal' and additional comics like Charles Soule's 'Star Wars: Dark Droids.'

Not to be forgotten is the recent conclusion of 'Ahsoka,' which prominently featured a legion of undead stormtroopers controlled by the three Nightsisters. The eerie image of zombies as the Star Wars equivalent of Nazis adds a fittingly chilling touch to the Halloween season.

As the leaves turn brown and the days grow darker, these spooky Star Wars stories provide a captivating and spine-tingling way to celebrate the season. So, whether it's monsters from Jedi legends or the unsettling origins of villains, the Star Wars universe has a lot more to offer when it comes to scares and thrills.