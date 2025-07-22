World's most powerful passport grants visa-free access to 193 countries. It is not the US or UK

Singapore holds the world’s most powerful passport, giving its citizens visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 193 destinations, as per the Henley Passport Index released on July 22. The ranking, based using exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), puts the city-state ahead of global giants like the US and UK. However, minor changes emerged this year, with Pakistan and Mauritania moving to e-visa systems, slightly trimming Singapore's earlier list of visa-on-arrival nations. The passports' ranking is done on the basis of exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). (AP)

Afghanistan ranks the lowest

Asian nations are ruling the global travel mobility index, with Japan and South Korea tied at second place, granting passport holders access to 190 destinations without a prior visa. Even Europe is not far behind. Seven EU countries, including Germany, France, and Spain, make it to the third spot with 189 destinations. Meanwhile, it is New Zealand which happens to be the only non-European country in the top five outside Asia. At the other end of the spectrum, it is Afghanistan which ranks lowest, allowing its citizens visa-free access to only 25 countries.

India ascends, US loses pace

FYI, India, this year, has shown a notable climb in global passport rankings, ascending eight spots to reach 77th place, even with visa-free access to just 59 destinations. Saudi Arabia also advanced, gaining four new entries to its list and moving up to the 54th rank. Meanwhile, travel giants like the US and UK have slipped. The UK now stands sixth with access to 186 destinations, while the US, at 10th place with 182, hits its lowest rank since the Henley Passport Index began.

As per the report, over the past decade, global passport power has shifted notably, with over 80 countries climbing at least 10 spots in the rankings. The UAE has emerged as a standout, jumping 34 places to 8th with visa-free access to 186 destinations. China has matched that rise, now at 60th, thanks to a major expansion in visa-free entry, from under 20 countries to 75. Recent additions include all GCC nations and several from South America, reflecting China’s growing push to attract global travelers.

FAQs

Which country made the biggest gain in the passport index?

The United Arab Emirates rose 34 spots to 8th place.

How many visa-free destinations does China now offer?

China now allows visa-free entry from 75 countries.

Where do Singapore, US, and the UK rank now?

Singapore ranks 1st, the UK 6th, and the US 10th in the global passport index.