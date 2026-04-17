X down? Thousands complain of outages; how to fix access issues

X or Twitter appeared to be down for thousands of users on Thursday, with many complaining about access issues. At the time of writing, Downdetector logged over 5,400 complaints.

Twitter and X logos are seen amid reports of an outage.(REUTERS)

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A cause for the outage was not immediately known and X did not officially address the situation. Meanwhile, several people complained about the outage on both social media and the Downdetector page.

One wrote “why elon,” addressing Musk, the owner of the social media platform. Another noted it was “wrestlemania 42 weekend”. On social media, an individual wrote “twitter down???,” while another asked “Twitter went down and felt like 2024.”

Yet another person complained that X went down for ‘a second’. Many people on the Downdetector page also flagged the fluctuating nature of the service. Many said the outage was momentary and the services were back up for them. The number of complaints have also dipped with the current range between 2,700 and 2,800.

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{{^usCountry}} Some even quipped about the short-term issues they were facing. One person wrote “twitter was down for a hot minute for me. if u saw my tweet get posted like 5 times, blame elon musk.” Another added “Oh god, did twitter shut down for a few minutes? lmao.” The Downdetector page had noted a large part of people facing issues with the app, while some complained about their feed or timeline, and other said they had troubles with the website. The outage map had shown cities on the east and west coast were impacted, including Seattle and New York. How to fix X access issues? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some even quipped about the short-term issues they were facing. One person wrote “twitter was down for a hot minute for me. if u saw my tweet get posted like 5 times, blame elon musk.” Another added “Oh god, did twitter shut down for a few minutes? lmao.” The Downdetector page had noted a large part of people facing issues with the app, while some complained about their feed or timeline, and other said they had troubles with the website. The outage map had shown cities on the east and west coast were impacted, including Seattle and New York. How to fix X access issues? {{/usCountry}}

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For access issues to X one must try checking the internet connection, or update the the app. One can also try clearing the app cache and check if access is possible. However, given the widespread nature of the current situation, it appears to be an issue on the company side.

Thus, user-end fixes are unlikely to work.

The social media platform had faced some technical issues a couple of days back as well, which had prompted complaints from many of its regular users. They had claimed about being unable to access posts, which they said had not been loading.

“Downdetector shows elevated reports of issues (mostly app, feed/timeline, and website problems for some users), and tons of fresh posts are complaining about X being down or glitchy in the last hour. Should clear up soon—happens occasionally,” Grok had said at the time.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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