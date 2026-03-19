Anti socials: Why young people are quiet-quitting social media

In 2016, if it wasn’t posted, it never happened. College fests were live-streamed. Birthday surprises went on “Live” before the candles were blown out. Your Instagram grid was your personality; your Facebook wall was a public record of your life. You shared your BKK haul, late-night rant, even the waiter pouring soup into your bowl. The audience was immediate; the validation (likes, follows, comments) was instant. To be visible was to be relevant. Now, it’s like the film about your life suddenly put up a firewall. Curated privacy can create emotional safety and genuine connections, say experts. (SHUTTERSTOCK) The main feed is quieter. #LaterGram buys distance. Stories are shared only on Close Friends lists. #IYKYK keeps the context coded. We’re not even tagging people visibly. Real life, real chaos has moved to Finstas (smaller, more curated VIP rooms) and tight-knit subscriber-only groups.

Gen Z say they are more authentic in Close Friends stories than on their main accounts. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

We’re finally admitting that oversharing, in real-time, to everyone, is exhausting. “The shift is largely driven by visibility fatigue,” says Dr Rimpa Sarkar, director of Sentier Wellness, Mumbai. “Being constantly observed, compared, and evaluated creates pressure to maintain a persona. Many young people are recognising the emotional labour involved and are moving toward spaces that feel safer, more controlled and less overwhelming,” says Sarkar. Continuous self-monitoring contributes to anxiety, decision fatigue, identity strain, and emotional exhaustion, and it shifts attention from experiencing life to managing perception, she adds. Divija Bhasin, counselling psychologist and founder of The Friendly Couch, believes that we’re rethinking our curation as we share. Young people tend to “value the validation of people they consider closer rather than acquaintances,” she says. And honestly, who wants to explain themselves to every troll in the comments?

Limiting how the world views your life is a form of boundary-setting. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Limiting how the world views your life is a form of boundary-setting. “It can also reflect burnout from continuous self-presentation and algorithmic pressure,” Sarkar says. Remember when Digital Detox meant deleting all your apps and vanishing from online life? That was half a decade ago. The new formula, according to the 2025 GWI Youth Culture Report, is to filter and funnel. In the report, 57% of Gen Z say they are more authentic in Close Friends stories than on their main accounts. We still want to be seen, but on our own terms. About 63% of Gen Z say they feel safer on platforms that let them set content limits or restrict specific viewers, according to the 2025 GWI Q2 Youth Behaviour Report. But can curated privacy foster authentic connections, or does it risk another filtered self? It can do both, Sarkar hopes. “Curated privacy can create emotional safety and genuine connection, but it can also become a subtler version of impression management if authenticity is still driven by audience response.”

Young people value the validation of people they consider close, rather than acquaintances. (SHUTTERSTOCK)