Famous Twitch streamer Felix Lengyel, known as xQc, raised concerns among fans after suddenly cutting off a live show on April 16, 2026. The content creator, 30, reportedly fell ill following a physical training event aimed at helping him play in the coming Sidemen Charity Match 2026.

xQc suffered from health concerns during the training session(Instagram/ xQc)

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Playing soccer drills with fellow streamer Nicholas “Jynxzi,” xQc appeared to be physically incapable of continuing, ultimately cutting the feed off.

A training that began as a normal team building stream got on the wrong track when xQc sat down, breathing heavily. The former Overwatch pro had claimed that he felt nauseous as a result of the electrolytes and water According to a report by Mein-MMO, he told his crowd, "It’s making me pukey... I had puke all over here like twice''.

Also Read: xQc net worth: Inside streamer's massive fortune built through Kick contract, sponsorship deals and more

Hydration concerns

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{{^usCountry}} xQc's lifestyle was xame into focus after the health scare. During the live stream, Jynxzi asked the streamer about his water consumption. According to Sports Illustrated, xQc admitted that he did not drink much plain water, but instead drank lemonade. He claimed that he dank just one-half of a bottle of water in a whole week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} xQc's lifestyle was xame into focus after the health scare. During the live stream, Jynxzi asked the streamer about his water consumption. According to Sports Illustrated, xQc admitted that he did not drink much plain water, but instead drank lemonade. He claimed that he dank just one-half of a bottle of water in a whole week. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Since the Sidemen Charity Match 2026 is quickly coming on April 18, 2026, fans wonder if xQc will be in good condition to be able to play. This will be a charity event with celebrities such as KSI and MrBeast, and will offer donations to charities such as Bright Side. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since the Sidemen Charity Match 2026 is quickly coming on April 18, 2026, fans wonder if xQc will be in good condition to be able to play. This will be a charity event with celebrities such as KSI and MrBeast, and will offer donations to charities such as Bright Side. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

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