...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

xQc abruptly ends live show amid health scare, raising concerns, 'It’s making me pukey...'

Twitch streamer xQc raised concerns after abruptly ending a live show on April 16 after a training session. 

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 04:11 pm IST
By HT US Desk
Advertisement

Famous Twitch streamer Felix Lengyel, known as xQc, raised concerns among fans after suddenly cutting off a live show on April 16, 2026. The content creator, 30, reportedly fell ill following a physical training event aimed at helping him play in the coming Sidemen Charity Match 2026.

xQc suffered from health concerns during the training session(Instagram/ xQc)

Playing soccer drills with fellow streamer Nicholas “Jynxzi,” xQc appeared to be physically incapable of continuing, ultimately cutting the feed off.

A training that began as a normal team building stream got on the wrong track when xQc sat down, breathing heavily. The former Overwatch pro had claimed that he felt nauseous as a result of the electrolytes and water According to a report by Mein-MMO, he told his crowd, "It’s making me pukey... I had puke all over here like twice''.

Also Read: xQc net worth: Inside streamer's massive fortune built through Kick contract, sponsorship deals and more

Hydration concerns

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT US Desk

The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America.

influencer
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / xQc abruptly ends live show amid health scare, raising concerns, 'It’s making me pukey...'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.