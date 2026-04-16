Yassamin Ansari: 5 things about Arizona Democrat who filed impeachment articles against Pete Hegseth

Arizona Representative Yassamin Ansari has moved to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, filing six articles that accuse him of misconduct ranging from unlawful military actions to mishandling classified information.

Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ) speaks in front of a memorial made up of shoes and backpacks symbolizing those killed in the bombing of the Minab elementary school and other civilians killed in Iran sits outside the United States Capitol on March 18, 2026 in Washington, DC.(Getty Images via AFP)

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Here’s a closer look at who she is and what’s behind the move.

1. First-term Democrat representing Arizona

Ansari is a freshman lawmaker representing Arizona’s 3rd Congressional District. According to KTAR News, she is also the only Democratic Iranian American currently serving in Congress.

2. Filed six articles of impeachment

Ansari introduced six separate articles targeting Hegseth. As reported by 12 News, these include allegations of:

Unauthorized war actions against Iran

Violations of the law of armed conflict

Mishandling sensitive military information

Obstruction of congressional oversight

Abuse of power

Conduct bringing disrepute to the US armed forces

In a statement, she said Hegseth’s actions “meet the threshold of high crimes and misdemeanors and warrant immediate removal by Congress.”

Also Read: Pete Hegseth vs Dan Driscoll takes a new turn; Army chief makes big statement amid White House pushback

3. Cites Iran strike and civilian deaths

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{{^usCountry}} A key issue raised by Ansari is a February 28 strike on an elementary school in Iran that reportedly killed more than 165 people, many of them children. Responsibility for the strike remains disputed, though preliminary Pentagon findings suggest US involvement, according to KTAR News. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A key issue raised by Ansari is a February 28 strike on an elementary school in Iran that reportedly killed more than 165 people, many of them children. Responsibility for the strike remains disputed, though preliminary Pentagon findings suggest US involvement, according to KTAR News. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ansari said the alleged actions had severe consequences for civilians and global stability. 4. Points to alleged security breach {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ansari said the alleged actions had severe consequences for civilians and global stability. 4. Points to alleged security breach {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The lawmaker also referenced a controversy involving a Signal group chat in which war plans were reportedly shared, including with a journalist. According to KTAR News, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic was allegedly added to the chat where Hegseth discussed planned strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The lawmaker also referenced a controversy involving a Signal group chat in which war plans were reportedly shared, including with a journalist. According to KTAR News, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic was allegedly added to the chat where Hegseth discussed planned strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ansari argued that such actions “put US troops at grave risk through the unauthorized disclosure of classified information.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ansari argued that such actions “put US troops at grave risk through the unauthorized disclosure of classified information.” {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: US-Iran conflict: House Democrat to move to impeach Pete Hegseth for war crimes, ‘The rhetoric has crossed every line’

5. Personal and political motivations

Ansari has tied her stance to both her personal background and constitutional duty. “As the daughter of Iranian immigrants and as someone who swore an oath to uphold the Constitution, I know this absolutely cannot continue,” she said, according to 12 News.

She added that “the stakes for US servicemembers and our national security, the Iranian people and innocent civilians everywhere, and global stability are too high to ignore.”

The impeachment effort has backing from several Democratic lawmakers, including Sarah McBride and Lauren Underwood, as well as advocacy groups.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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