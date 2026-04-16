Yassamin Ansari: 5 things about Arizona Democrat who filed impeachment articles against Pete Hegseth
Yassamin Ansari, a freshman Arizona lawmaker, has initiated impeachment proceedings against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
Arizona Representative Yassamin Ansari has moved to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, filing six articles that accuse him of misconduct ranging from unlawful military actions to mishandling classified information.
Here’s a closer look at who she is and what’s behind the move.
1. First-term Democrat representing Arizona
Ansari is a freshman lawmaker representing Arizona’s 3rd Congressional District. According to KTAR News, she is also the only Democratic Iranian American currently serving in Congress.
2. Filed six articles of impeachment
Ansari introduced six separate articles targeting Hegseth. As reported by 12 News, these include allegations of:
- Unauthorized war actions against Iran
- Violations of the law of armed conflict
- Mishandling sensitive military information
- Obstruction of congressional oversight
- Abuse of power
- Conduct bringing disrepute to the US armed forces
In a statement, she said Hegseth’s actions “meet the threshold of high crimes and misdemeanors and warrant immediate removal by Congress.”
Also Read: Pete Hegseth vs Dan Driscoll takes a new turn; Army chief makes big statement amid White House pushback
3. Cites Iran strike and civilian deaths
A key issue raised by Ansari is a February 28 strike on an elementary school in Iran that reportedly killed more than 165 people, many of them children. Responsibility for the strike remains disputed, though preliminary Pentagon findings suggest US involvement, according to KTAR News.{{/usCountry}}
A key issue raised by Ansari is a February 28 strike on an elementary school in Iran that reportedly killed more than 165 people, many of them children. Responsibility for the strike remains disputed, though preliminary Pentagon findings suggest US involvement, according to KTAR News.{{/usCountry}}
Ansari said the alleged actions had severe consequences for civilians and global stability.
4. Points to alleged security breach{{/usCountry}}
Ansari said the alleged actions had severe consequences for civilians and global stability.
4. Points to alleged security breach{{/usCountry}}
The lawmaker also referenced a controversy involving a Signal group chat in which war plans were reportedly shared, including with a journalist. According to KTAR News, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic was allegedly added to the chat where Hegseth discussed planned strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.{{/usCountry}}
The lawmaker also referenced a controversy involving a Signal group chat in which war plans were reportedly shared, including with a journalist. According to KTAR News, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic was allegedly added to the chat where Hegseth discussed planned strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.{{/usCountry}}
Ansari argued that such actions “put US troops at grave risk through the unauthorized disclosure of classified information.”{{/usCountry}}
Ansari argued that such actions “put US troops at grave risk through the unauthorized disclosure of classified information.”{{/usCountry}}
Also Read: US-Iran conflict: House Democrat to move to impeach Pete Hegseth for war crimes, ‘The rhetoric has crossed every line’
5. Personal and political motivations
Ansari has tied her stance to both her personal background and constitutional duty. “As the daughter of Iranian immigrants and as someone who swore an oath to uphold the Constitution, I know this absolutely cannot continue,” she said, according to 12 News.
She added that “the stakes for US servicemembers and our national security, the Iranian people and innocent civilians everywhere, and global stability are too high to ignore.”
The impeachment effort has backing from several Democratic lawmakers, including Sarah McBride and Lauren Underwood, as well as advocacy groups.