Yosemite National Park tragedy: 2 pilots killed as helicopter crashes during Dome fire response

Two members of a helicopter crew lost their lives on Sunday when their aircraft experienced a catastrophic failure while engaged in firefighting operations at Yosemite National Park.

A helicopter crash during firefighting operations at Yosemite National Park resulted in the deaths of two crew members on Sunday. (Bloomberg)

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The helicopter descended shortly before 3 p.m. carrying two persons in Mariposa County, as reported by the Federal Aviation Administration.

A Type 1 Super Puma helicopter, operated by Price Valley Helitack of Idaho, was providing support for suppression efforts related to the Dome Fire. According to wildfire management officials, the aircraft carried no firefighting personnel aboard.

‘We are devastated by this loss,’ Fly Precision confirms crew members' deaths

Fly Precision, an aerospace corporation, verified that both crew members perished, characterizing the incident as profoundly “devastating”.

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{{^usCountry}} "It is with unimaginable sadness and broken hearts that we share the loss of two beloved members of our team. We are devastated by this loss and are struggling to find the words. We ask for privacy and compassion for their families and our team as we grieve this tremendous loss." Are pilots' identities revealed? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It is with unimaginable sadness and broken hearts that we share the loss of two beloved members of our team. We are devastated by this loss and are struggling to find the words. We ask for privacy and compassion for their families and our team as we grieve this tremendous loss." Are pilots' identities revealed? {{/usCountry}}

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The pilots’ identities have not been released yet.

The incident took place while firefighting personnel were engaged in combating the Dome Fire, which had consumed in excess of 3,000 acres following its initiation on September 15.

The underlying cause is presently subject to investigation by both the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Yosemite National Park

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Yosemite National Park stands as one of the United States' most distinguished national parks, offering exceptional scenic vistas, comprehensive hiking opportunities, and premier family vacation experiences throughout the country.

Situated in central California, Yosemite National Park was founded in 1890 and attracts approximately four million visitors annually. Approximately 95 percent of the park's 747,956 acres (comparable in size to Rhode Island) is designated as wilderness area.

Yosemite National Park provides extensive recreational activities and notable sightseeing attractions. The Valley comprises a 7-mile-wide canyon featuring remarkable geological formations, notably El Capitan, recognized as the world's most elevated granite monolith and among the world's most prestigious rock climbing destinations.