Zafar Padamsee Mawani and Guillermo Jafett Hidalgo: Missing Chicago couple confirmed dead among bodies near Mexico City

A couple from Chicago, who went missing in Mexico, were confirmed to be among several bodies found last week on the outskirts of Mexico City, as stated by their family on Wednesday.

Zafar Mawani and Guillermo Hidalgo Ortiz, a couple who went missing in May while in Mexico, have been confirmed dead by authorities.

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Zafar Padamsee Mawani, a U.S. citizen, and his partner, Guillermo Jafett Hidalgo Ortiz, vanished in May in the vicinity south of the Mexican capital. The couple had relocated from Chicago to Mexico City together. Authorities initiated a search and made multiple arrests related to the case.

Subsequently, investigators discovered four unidentified bodies in a mountainous region after detainees reportedly guided them to the location, The UK Independent reported.

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Here's what Zafar Padamsee Mawani

{{^usCountry}} On Wednesday, Mawani's family issued a statement, announcing that Mexican authorities had verified the deaths of the couple. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Wednesday, Mawani's family issued a statement, announcing that Mexican authorities had verified the deaths of the couple. {{/usCountry}}

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“We are grateful beyond words to everyone who tried to help bring Zafar home to us – investigators on the ground, our core strategy and support team, authorities in both countries, generous volunteer organizations, as well as friends and loved ones who stepped forward to help without being asked,” the family said.

Who were Mawani and Hidalgo Ortiz?

Mawani and Hidalgo Ortiz resided in Chicago and Mexico City, as stated by Cate Taylor, a representative for Mawani’s family. NBC News Chicago reported in late May that the men were in Mexico to assist Mawani’s mother. The report also highlighted unusual withdrawals from the couple’s bank accounts.

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The federal government's missing-person bulletin said that Mawani was a 56-year-old U.S. citizen. The bulletin issued by authorities in Mexico City for Hidalgo Ortiz states that he was 56 years old. While it does not clarify his nationality, it mentions that he was with Mawani at the time of their disappearance, which occurred south of Mexico City, approximately 50 kilometers (31 miles) east of La Marquesa National Park's mountains.

Missing cases in Mexico: A look at federal data

According to the latest federal data, over 135,000 people are unaccounted for in Mexico due to criminal violence. This figure continues to rise despite a significant decrease in homicide rates since President Claudia Sheinbaum assumed office in 2024.

In May alone, the official registry of missing persons in Mexico recorded 977 new cases.

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Recently, groups of relatives have organized protests while Mexico co-hosts the FIFA World Cup, calling for increased attention to this pressing issue and additional resources for search efforts, which are predominantly conducted by the families of the missing. A common grievance among them is that authorities respond more swiftly when the missing individuals are foreign nationals.