Zion Williamson dating history: Who are ex-girlfriends Moriah Mills, Tiana White, and baby mama Ahkeema?

New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson has been in at least three relationships since 2018. The 24-year-old and Ahkeema, a content creator, had a daughter, Azira, in November 2023. Zion Williamson has been with the New Orleans Pelicans since 2019(Getty Images via AFP)

Here is a look at Zion Williamson's dating history

Tiana White

Tiana White was Williamson’s high school sweetheart from Spartanburg Day School in South Carolina, where he played basketball and she was a cheerleader, volleyball player, and track athlete. Their relationship was confirmed during an Instagram Live in 2018, where White playfully asked Williamson if he had a girlfriend, to which he responded, affirming their status.

They attended prom together in 2018, with Williamson as a senior and White as a junior. The couple maintained a long-distance relationship after Williamson joined Duke University and later the Pelicans in 2019, while White attended Wofford College. They reportedly split by 2021.

Moriah Mills

Moriah Mills, an adult film actor, claimed a romantic relationship with Williamson in June 2023, following his announcement that he and Ahkeema were expecting a child. Mills posted on X, alleging she had been with Williamson in New Orleans the week prior and was unaware of his relationship with Ahkeema, claiming he promised to move her to the city and pay her a monthly salary.

She shared alleged Snapchat messages and made explicit claims about their interactions, including threats to release private content. Williamson did not confirm the relationship, and Mills’ X account was suspended after weeks of posts, including accusations of pregnancy and abuse, which lacked substantiation.

Ahkeema

Ahkeema was Williamson’s girlfriend from at least February 2023, though some reports suggest they began dating in 2021. They went public with their relationship at a gender reveal party in June 2023, announcing their daughter, Azira, born in November 2023.

Ahkeema, reportedly seven years older than Williamson, has a son from a previous relationship and previously worked as a real estate agent.