Zohran Mamdani reacts as NYPD video shows officers punching, kneeing man in Brooklyn: ‘Unacceptable’

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has condemned a viral video showing police officers using force during an arrest inside a Brooklyn liquor store, calling the incident “extremely disturbing and unacceptable.”

Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York, during a 100 days rally in the Queens borough of New York, April 12.(Bloomberg)

The footage, shared on X by podcast host and former NYPD officer Sal Greco, shows multiple officers attempting to restrain a man.

What the video shows

In the nearly seven-minute clip, two officers are seen trying to arrest a man wearing a white T-shirt. As the situation escalates, one officer appears to punch the man repeatedly in the face while another attempts to restrain him.

At one point, an officer knees the man in the face, causing him to fall into a shelf stocked with wine bottles, which crash to the floor. Bystanders can be heard shouting at officers as they drag the man across the store before placing him in handcuffs.

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{{^usCountry}} The video also appears to show an officer stomping near the man’s head after he is already on the ground. Mamdani calls incident ‘disturbing’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video also appears to show an officer stomping near the man’s head after he is already on the ground. Mamdani calls incident ‘disturbing’ {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Responding to the footage, Mamdani said: “Officers should never treat a person this way,” adding that the New York Police Department is conducting a full investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Responding to the footage, Mamdani said: “Officers should never treat a person this way,” adding that the New York Police Department is conducting a full investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to The Mirror US, the officers involved have been placed on modified duty pending the outcome of the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to The Mirror US, the officers involved have been placed on modified duty pending the outcome of the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch described the video as “upsetting to view” and said more details would be shared as the probe progresses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch described the video as “upsetting to view” and said more details would be shared as the probe progresses. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I understand the community interest in it,” Tisch said, confirming that the officers “have been or are being modified at this time.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I understand the community interest in it,” Tisch said, confirming that the officers “have been or are being modified at this time.” {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: TIME releases list of ‘100 most influential people’; Trump, Mamdani, Netanyahu among top leaders

What led to the arrest

A police source told the New York Daily News that officers believed the man matched the description of a suspect who had just purchased drugs. He was reportedly wearing similar clothing, including a white T-shirt, shorts and a light green hat.

However, no drugs were found on the man during the arrest.

Also Read: Who is Anthony Griffin? 5 things about Grand Central stabbing suspect as New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemns attack

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Instead, he was issued a desk appearance ticket for resisting arrest and obstruction of government administration, the report said.

The incident has triggered criticism online, with many questioning the level of force used. Authorities have said the investigation will examine whether officers followed proper procedures.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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