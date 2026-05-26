US plans major NATO military cutback, to reduce fighter jets, warships support to Europe: Report

The United States plans to sharply scale back the military capabilities it makes available to assist European allies during a crisis, including fighter jets, warships and mid-air refuelling aircraft, German news outlet Spiegel reported on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump speaks during an event to sign a memorandum in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C.(REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The move comes at a time of mounting strain within the NATO alliance, as several European countries fear Washington could further reduce its military commitments to the region, according to a report by Reuters.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised European allies for what he says is inadequate defence spending and has pledged to withdraw thousands of troops from Germany.

His push to take control of Greenland, a Danish overseas territory, has also heightened tensions across the transatlantic alliance.

Also Read | Iran warns US against resuming war, says armed forces rebuilt during ceasefire: ‘More crushing and bitter’

Trump on reducing help to Europe

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Trump has additionally accused European allies of failing to adequately support efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for shipping during the war on Iran, warning that he was considering withdrawing from NATO and questioning whether the US remained committed to the alliance’s mutual defence obligations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump has additionally accused European allies of failing to adequately support efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for shipping during the war on Iran, warning that he was considering withdrawing from NATO and questioning whether the US remained committed to the alliance’s mutual defence obligations. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} According to the Spiegel report, an envoy of US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth briefed senior officials from NATO member states on the proposed changes during a closed-door meeting at the alliance headquarters in Brussels late last week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Spiegel report, an envoy of US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth briefed senior officials from NATO member states on the proposed changes during a closed-door meeting at the alliance headquarters in Brussels late last week. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Three sources familiar with the matter had earlier told Reuters that the Trump administration was preparing to inform NATO allies that it would reduce the pool of military capabilities available to the alliance during a crisis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Three sources familiar with the matter had earlier told Reuters that the Trump administration was preparing to inform NATO allies that it would reduce the pool of military capabilities available to the alliance during a crisis. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The report said the US intends to provide only half the previous number of strategic bombers. Specifically, the number of US fighter jets available to NATO is expected to fall by a third, Spiegel cited US envoy Alexander Velez-Green as saying during the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report said the US intends to provide only half the previous number of strategic bombers. Specifically, the number of US fighter jets available to NATO is expected to fall by a third, Spiegel cited US envoy Alexander Velez-Green as saying during the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | US depleted roughly half of THAAD interceptors in defence of Israel: report

Fewer destroyers to NATO

The US Navy is also expected to make fewer destroyers available to NATO, while Washington no longer plans to provide submarines to the alliance.

Under the proposed changes, European countries would need to supply their own reconnaissance drones, while the US would significantly reduce the number of armed drones it provides.

The US is expected to present further details during a force generation conference scheduled for early June, the report added.

Germany’s defence ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

A NATO spokeswoman told Spiegel that there had been an “over-reliance” on the US in NATO force planning and that, with Europe and Canada increasing defence investments, military responsibilities within the alliance could be reorganised.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Trump Says Poland Will Get an Extra 5,000 U.S. Troops

US withdraws 5,000 troops from Germany

The United States has ordered the drawdown of roughly 5,000 troops from Germany over the next year, marking a significant shift in its military posture in Europe.

The US had approximately 68,000 active-duty military personnel permanently stationed at overseas bases across Europe as of December 2025, according to data from the US Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC) cited by Reuters. The figure does not include rotational forces deployed for exercises and missions.

According to a Congressional report cited by Reuters, the US military operates across 31 permanent bases and has access to another 19 military sites in Europe as of March 2024.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement that the “decision follows a thorough review of the Department’s force posture in Europe and is in recognition of theater requirements and conditions on the ground.”

Trump also said US would instead deploy 5,000 additional troops to Poland, in what is seen as an effort to reassure a key ally even as Washington moves to reduce its broader military footprint in Europe.

“Based on the successful Election of the now President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki,” Trump wrote in a social-media post, “I am pleased to announce that the United States will be sending an additional 5,000 Troops to Poland.”

donald trump nato Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times. See Less Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON