close_game
close_game
News / World News / US President Biden speaks to leaders of Israel, Egypt and Qatar in wake of hostage deal

US President Biden speaks to leaders of Israel, Egypt and Qatar in wake of hostage deal

Reuters |
Nov 23, 2023 02:35 AM IST

The White House said summaries of the calls would be released later.

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the leaders of Qatar and Egypt on Wednesday in the aftermath of a deal to secure the release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas, the White House said.

U.S. President Joe Biden (REUTERS)
U.S. President Joe Biden (REUTERS)

Biden is vacationing with his family on the Massachusetts island of Nantucket for Thanksgiving.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The White House said summaries of the calls would be released later. Biden also spoke to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out