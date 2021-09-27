Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
US President Biden to get Covid-19 vaccine booster shot: White House
world news

US President Biden to get Covid-19 vaccine booster shot: White House

The 78-year-old leader will "receive a Covid-19 booster shot in line with" US government health authorities' guidelines, the White House said.
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 09:06 PM IST
Joe Biden receives his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware.(AP)

US President Joe Biden will receive a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot on Monday, the White House said.

The 78-year-old leader, who is encouraging the boosters as a new tool against the coronavirus pandemic, will "receive a Covid-19 booster shot in line with" US government health authorities' guidelines, the White House said.

Biden will also deliver remarks on the fight against Covid. The event was scheduled for 1:00 pm (1700 GMT).

 

