Ron DeSantis to launch White House bid. Why Elon Musk is happy

Florida governor Ron DeSantis is set to announce his bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. The event will be livestreamed on Twitter and will include a chat with Elon Musk.

US President Elections: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is seen.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I will be interviewing Ron DeSantis and he has quite an announcement to make," Elon Musk confirmed saying that the talk will be unscripted, with "real time questions and answers."

"It's going to be live. Let it rip," Elon Musk told the Wall Street Journal CEO Council conference.

With this, Ron DeSantis is set to compete with Republican frontrunner and former US president Donald Trump, who has so far swept all before him in the early stages of the contest. Donald Trump is polling in greater numbers than all the other contenders combined.

The event will also include a campaign launch video and the start of a three-day retreat in Miami for some of Ron DeSantis's donors, AFP reported.

Why Ron DeSantis is choosing Twitter spaces?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ron DeSantis is better known than most of the Republican ticket hopefuls but still lacks the frontrunner's national profile that Donald Trump has. A conversation with Elon Musk is set to provide him not only access to 140 million followers of the Twitter boss but it will also bring the attention of younger and less conservative voters to his fold.

What has Ron DeSantis been doing so far?

As Florida governor Ron DeSantis has signed off on almost 80 new state laws, many targeting "woke indoctrination" in schools and other public institutions. These include a ban on the discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in schools, a block on funding for efforts to promote diversity at public universities and one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the US.

Why Elon Musk is happy?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Twitter chief is a well-known DeSantis admirer. Even though Elon Mush has insisted that he wants Twitter to remain a neutral platform, the endorsement is hardly non-partisan.

"I've said publicly that my preference, and I think the preference of most Americans, is... to have someone fairly normal in office," he said, without criticising Donald Trump who was banned from Twitter after the 2021 US Capitol riots and has not returned since being reinstated in November.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON