US president Joe Biden greets Jain community on occasion of Mahavir Jayanti

Mahavir Jayanti is an important religious festival in Jainism that celebrates the birth of Lord Mahavir.
US president Joe Biden greets Jain community on occasion of Mahavir Jayanti (REUTERS)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 06:23 AM IST
US President Joe Biden on Friday extended wishes to the Jain community across the world on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti and encouraged people to follow Lord Mahavir's path of non-violence, truthfulness, and compassion.

Taking to Twitter, Biden sends his regards writing "Jill and I send warm greetings on Mahavir Jayanti to people of the Jain faith. This is a day to strive for peace, happiness, and the success of all. May we each pursue the values Mahavir Swami embodied: to seek truth, turn from violence, and live in harmony with each other."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted people on the birth anniversary of Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism.

"Mahavir Jayanti greetings to you all. We recall the noble teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir, especially the emphasis on peace, compassion and brotherhood," PM Modi tweeted.

Mahavir Jayanti is an important religious festival in Jainism that celebrates the birth of Lord Mahavir. The festival is marked with prayers and fasting.

The occasion marks the birth of the 24th and last Tirthankara, Lord Mahavir. This year, Mahavir Jayanti falls on April 14. 

