US president Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he plans to run for president in 2024 but was not prepared to announce it yet.

US president-elect Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th U.S. President in 2021.

"I plan on running ... but we're not prepared to announce it yet," Biden said in an interview with NBC's "Today" show before the White House Easter Egg Roll.