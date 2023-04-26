What are Donald Trump's chances of beating Joe Biden? Polls say…

As US President Joe Biden launched his 2024 re-election campaign, he possibly set the stage for a potential rematch of his showdown four years ago with Donald Trump. Early polling shows that if this is the case, it will be a close contest, just like 2020.

Former US president Donald Trump (left) and US President Joe Biden (AFP)

“Freedom. Personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans. There's nothing more important. Nothing more sacred. That's been the work of my first term - to fight for our democracy. To protect our rights. To make sure everyone in this country is treated equally. And that everyone is given a fair shot at making it,” Joe Biden said.

Joe Biden announced his campaign after much speculation that he may choose not to run for the post as he is already the oldest person to hold the office. Other potential challengers from his party include California Governor Gavin Newsom and Illinois Governor J.B Pritzker, while Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., have already announced their bids against him.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump, 76, faces challenge from prospective Republican candidates like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley and Tim Scott. His main challenger seems to be Ron DeSantis but polls show that Donald Trump could easily defeat DeSantis by double-digits. Donald Trump currently stands to win his party's nomination by anywhere between 15 and 35 points based on current polling.

Pollster Rasmussen delivered Joe Biden's best approval ratings to date in some of their recent polls but predicted him loss by near-double digits to either Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis.

Joe Biden's disapproval rating is at 56 percent in a recent Quinnipiac University poll while Donald Trump's disapproval rating is two points higher, at 58 percent.

