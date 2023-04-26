Home / World News / Watch: Moment Turkey President Erdogan cuts off live TV interview over ‘stomach bug’

Watch: Moment Turkey President Erdogan cuts off live TV interview over 'stomach bug'

Mallika Soni
Apr 26, 2023

Erdogan Health: In the live version, the camera shook and the reporter asking the question stood up from his chair.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stopped a live television interview to which he later returned saying that he had developed a stomach bug and is apologetic for the interruption. The 69-year-old leader gave three campaign speeches ahead of the parliamentary and presidential election set to take place on May 14.

Erdogan Health: Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.(Reuters)
After these, he appeared live for a joint interview with Ulke TV and Kanal 7, news agency AFP reported. The television appearance began over 90 minutes behind schedule. It was cut off in the middle of a question ten minutes into the show.

In the live version, the camera shook and the reporter asking the question stood up from his chair. The broadcast was then cut off. "Oh wow," an unidentified voice was heard saying off camera.

Erdogan returned after 15 minutes later to apologise for getting sick, AFP reported.

“Yesterday and today were hard work. That's why I got a stomach flu. At one point, I wondered if it would be misunderstood if we cancelled the programme. But we promised. I ask for your and our audience's forgiveness,” Erdogan said as his face looked tired and his eyes appeared to water as he spoke.

After this the leader took a few more questions before ending the broadcast.

The campaign- one of Erdogan's toughest challenges- is pertinent as polls show the Turkish leader neck-and-neck or losing to opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

Sign out