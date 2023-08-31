Democrats ‘desperate’, urging Michelle Obama to run for US president: Report

As Donald's Trump continues to sustain high approval ratings ahead of the US presidential elections in 2024, Democrat party is urging Barack Obama's wife former first lady Michelle Obama to run for office, a report claimed. RadarOnline reported that secret back-channel talks have begun within the Democratic party aimed at convincing Michelle Obama to run for president as numbers suggest that she has greater approval ratings (48 per cent) than incumbent Joe Biden (36 per cent) if she declared that she would be running for president.

“If Michelle announced, the election would go immediately from a hotly contested footrace to a landslide,” a Democrat source said as per the report.

Previously it was reported that former US president Barack Obama has been secretly rallying congressional support for a candidate other than Joe Biden despite of his public support for Joe Biden's second term. Barack Obama reportedly held a low-key meeting with bigwigs in the Democratic Party at his Washington DC office recently, it was reported.

“Barack recognizes the gravity of the situation with Joe’s disappointing poll numbers. He had hoped that the president would have rallied and come into his own at this point, but that clearly hasn’t happened. With 2024 growing closer and closer, he had to act since he apparently fears Joe is getting too old and frail to win. While Barack has already endorsed Biden, he’s reneged in private and will publicly throw Joe overboard in a heartbeat if he thinks that the election is on the line,” a source told RadarOnline.

Joe Biden is viewed by many to be old to run for the office again while Donald Trump faces four criminal trials for actions allegedly taken before, during and after his presidency in New York and Georgia and two federal cases in Florida and Washington.

