Super typhoon Saola moves towards Hong Kong, China's highest warning: Updates

China issued its highest warning as super typhoon Saola headed towards the southeastern coastline with winds of more than 200 kph (125 mph), threatening Hong Kong and other major manufacturing hubs in Guangdong province. Forecasters issued a typhoon red warning as China's national meteorological centre said Saola which is currently located about 315 km southeast of Guangdong province, will move northwest across the South China Sea at a speed of about 10 kph (6 mph). It will then gradually approach the coast of Guangdong, then slowly weaken in intensity, the forecasters warned.

Super typhoon Saola: Typhoon Saola moving north towards Taiwan.(AP)