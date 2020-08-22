US presidential nominee Joe Biden wishes Indians on Ganesh Chathurthi

world

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 20:20 IST

US presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden on Saturday extended his wishes to people celebrating Ganesh Chathurthi in the US, India and around the world.

“To everyone celebrating the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in the US, India, and around the world, may you overcome all obstacles, be blessed with wisdom, and find a path toward new beginnings,” he wrote on Twitter.