US presidential nominee Joe Biden wishes Indians on Ganesh Chathurthi

US presidential nominee Joe Biden wishes Indians on Ganesh Chathurthi

‘To everyone celebrating the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in the US, India, and around the world, may you overcome all obstacles, be blessed with wisdom, and find a path toward new beginnings,’ Joe Biden said on Twitter.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 20:20 IST
hidnustantimes.com
hidnustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.(Reuters file photo)
         

US presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden on Saturday extended his wishes to people celebrating Ganesh Chathurthi in the US, India and around the world.

“To everyone celebrating the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in the US, India, and around the world, may you overcome all obstacles, be blessed with wisdom, and find a path toward new beginnings,” he wrote on Twitter. 

