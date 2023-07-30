US presidential race: Here are the 3 Indian-Americans looking to upstage Trump

In the lead-up to the 2024 US presidential election, Donald Trump appears to be a prominent candidate to challenge President Joe Biden. Concurrently, certain Indian-American leaders are reportedly seeking to make their mark and contribute to the vision of "making America great again." The three Indian-Americans who are looking forward to upstaging Trump in the race for the US Presidential polls 2024 include Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy and Hirsh Vardhan Singh. These Republican leaders are looking forward to the meeting at Milwaukee in Wisconsin from July 15-18, 2024. It is at this meeting that the party is expected to select its next Presidential nominee.

Former US president and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Donald Trump (AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here's more about them:

Nikki Haley

The former governor of South Carolina and the first ambassador to the United Nations under Trump's administration Nikki Haley is the only woman running in the US Presidential race from the Republican side.

The 51-year-old daughter of Indian immigrants, Haley announced her decision to run for the US Presidential race in February. She has cast herself as someone who never lost an election. "I'm Nikki Haley and I'm running for president… It's time for a new generation of leadership -- to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border, and strengthen our country, our pride and our purpose," she said.

Despite her relatively low standing in most polls, Nikki has been consistently attracting substantial donations. The super PAC backing Haley, known as Stand For America Fund Inc., accumulated $18.7 million in contributions from April through June, resulting in a total of $26 million raised overall. Haley also received backing from affluent GOP donors, including billionaires Kenneth Langone, Alice Walton, and Kenneth Fisher, each contributing $6,600 to her campaign.

Vivek Ramaswamy

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vivek Ramaswamy, a tech entrepreneur who initially entered the US Republican presidential nomination contest as an outsider in February, has rapidly climbed to the third position in the rankings. He now follows only former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the race. During a surprising moment on Fox News Thursday morning, entrepreneur and former college rapper Vivek Ramaswamy displayed his freestyle skills, introducing a unique and unexpected element to the 2024 presidential race.

Ramaswamy on Sunday, also posted a clip from his interview with CNN where he was asked questions on his role as the US President if gets the opportunity to serve in the position. He captioned the post, “As President I will instruct the Justice Department *not* to seek convictions for process crimes - obstruction, false statements to investigators, etc. - unless the underlying crime is proven first. Americans should not go to prison for crimes catalyzed by the federal police. That’s how they got Flynn, and now they’re trying the same playbook against Trump: pick the person first, find the crime later.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ramaswamy's parents moved to the United States from Kerala and were employed at a General Electric plant in Ohio.

Hirsh Vardhan Singh

Hirsh Vardhan Singh, an Indian American, has announced his candidacy to enter the competitive Republican field for the US presidency. In a video posted on Twitter on July 28, Singh said, “Today I am here to announce my intention to seek the Republican nomination for President of the United States…” Singh also slammed the "corruption" of Big Tech and pharmaceutical firms in the US.

“There's an all-out attack on American family values, parental rights and the marketplace of ideas and open debates. We need strong leadership to reverse the changes that have occurred in the past few years and restore American values. That is why I have decided to seek the Republican Party’s nomination for the 2024 election for the office of president of the United States,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to The Hill, Hirsh Vardhan Singh, an engineer with a track record of unsuccessful bids for various offices in New Jersey, is positioning himself as a "pure blood" Republican and a staunch advocate of former President Donald Trump as he enters the race for the US presidency.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail