US Prez Biden to meet PM Modi at Quad summit in Tokyo next month: White House
world news

US Prez Biden to meet PM Modi at Quad summit in Tokyo next month: White House

File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets US President Joe Biden in the White House in September 2021.
Published on Apr 28, 2022 07:46 AM IST
PTI | , Washington

US President Joe Biden will travel to South Korea and Japan next month and attend the QUAD summit in Tokyo, during which he will also meet India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House has said.

Biden’s trip to South Korea and Japan has been scheduled for May 20 to 24. "This trip will advance the Biden-Harris Administration’s rock-solid commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday here. Biden will also hold bilateral meetings with South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan. 

"The leaders will discuss opportunities to deepen our vital security relationships, enhance economic ties and expand our close cooperation to deliver practical results. In Tokyo, President Biden will also meet the leaders of the Quad grouping of Australia, Japan, India and the United States. We look forward to having further details to share about this trip soon," Psaki said.

