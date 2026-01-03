US prohibits aircraft in Venezuelan airspace amid explosions in Caracas

The US Federal Aviation Administration issued a new NOTAM prohibiting US aircraft from operating at all altitudes within Venezuelan airspace, after reports of explosions around Caracas, Flightradar 24 reported. US Federal Aviation Administration has issued a new NOTAM prohibiting US aircraft from operating at all altitudes within Venezuelan airspace(Representational Image/Unsplash)

The US Air Force also reportedly disabled all flight tracking transponders. Follow for live updates on Venezuela-US tensions

The NOTAM applies to all US air carriers and commercial operators and all individuals who possess an airman certificate issued by the FAA, it said.

It also said that the action has been taken “due to safety-of-flight risks associated with ongoing military activity.”

Multiple explosions were heard in Venezuela's capital, Caracas, in the early hours of Saturday. At least 7 explosions were heard, and low-flying aircraft were reportedly seen in the city, Associated Press reported. People in various neighbourhoods of the city rushed to the streets.

Aeroplanes and loud noises could be heard throughout the city with columns of smoke visible on Saturday, Reuters witnesses said. However, the cause of the disturbances was not immediately clear.

Officials from the Trump administration said that they were aware of the reports of explosions and aircraft over the city, CBS reporter Jennifer Jacobs posted on X.

Meanwhile, unverified videos surfaced online, claiming to be videos of the explosions hitting the capital city.

The blasts come as the US military has been targeting alleged drug-smuggling boats in recent days. On Friday, Venezuela said it was open to negotiating an agreement with the United States to combat drug trafficking, the report said.

President Trump has long threatened strikes targeting Venezuela. He also seized sanctioned oil tankers off the coast of Venezuela and ordered a blockade of others. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has strongly rejected any links to criminal activity and claims that the US is trying to remove him from power.