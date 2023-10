US, Qatar to halt Iran access to $6 billion prisoner swap deal

The United States and Qatar officials have agreed to prevent Iran from using a $6 billion humanitarian assistance fund, following militant group Hamas's surprise attack on Israel, a news report said Thursday.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (via REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The money had been unfrozen in a US-Iran prisoner swap deal announced in recent weeks, where five US detainees were released by Iran after the funds were transferred to accounts in Qatar.

But The Washington Post reported Thursday that a decision was made to halt access to the funds, while President Joe Biden faces rising pressure on the matter given concerns over Iran's connections to Hamas.

Tehran, which financially and militarily backs Hamas, has come under intense scrutiny since fighters of the Islamist group stormed across Israel's southern border at the weekend.

Hamas gunmen killed some 1,200 people in Israel and took about 150 hostages in their surprise assault on Saturday. Israel retaliated by raining air and artillery strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza for six days, claiming over 1,350 lives.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We have strict oversight of the funds and we retain the right to freeze them," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a press conference in Tel Aviv on Thursday.

US officials said earlier that they had not seen any intelligence to show Iran was involved in planning or preparing the Hamas attacks.

But Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Democrats in the House of Representatives that the Iran funds are not "going anywhere anytime soon," according to The Washington Post report, which also noted the comment was first published by Punchbowl.

The Treasury Department did not respond to AFP queries on the matter.

Some US senators have called for a re-freeze of the $6 billion in Iranian oil revenue as the conflict raged on.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Biden administration maintains that the money is restricted to humanitarian use, and previously said it had yet to be dispensed.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.