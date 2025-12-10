US received 'best offer ever' from India, says Trump's trade official amid deal negotiations

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Wednesday said that India remains a “tough nut to crack” in trade negotiations, but that Washington has received the “best offer ever” from New Delhi so far. Greer made the remarks while discussing the ongoing efforts to diversify US export markets, particularly for agricultural products. Greer said that a US delegation is currently in India holding talks on key trade issues.(AP)

Greer said that a US delegation is currently in India holding talks on key trade issues.''I have a team over there right now as we speak in New Delhi working on this. There's resistance in India to certain row crops and other meats and products," he said, adding that, India “is very difficult enough to crack”.

While Greer agreed with the difficult, he also said that India has been “quite forward-leaning”.

“The type of offers they’ve been talking to us about have been the best we’ve ever received as a country,” Greer said, describing India as a promising alternative market as the US seeks to expand its export destinations.

He also pointed out that other countries, including Cambodia, have already reduced trade barriers, and that global demand for biofuels including those derived from soybeans is creating new opportunities.

Greer said the US is working to “touch every base in every country” to ensure its exports remain diversified.

At the same time, he emphasised the importance of maintaining trade ties with China. “They need our product and we want to sell it,” he said.

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker held discussions with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. Both sides focused on turning the vision outlined by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their February meeting into tangible outcomes.

Hooker is on a five-day visit to India to strengthen strategic and economic cooperation, news agency ANI reported.

Hooker said, "The meeting was an opportunity to translate President Trump and Prime Minister Modi's vision from their February meeting into concrete progress that enhances US security, jobs, and competitiveness, while supporting India's long-term goals."

An American negotiating team led by a senior official of the US Trade Representative’s Office , Ambassador Rick Switzer, deputy USTR is in India for a face-to-face deliberation on the proposed first-phase of India-US bilateral trade agreement (BTA), people aware of the development told HT.

Switzer, a high-ranking officer in the USTR leadership, who recently joined the office in mid-October will participate in a two-day formal negotiation with the Indian team on Wednesday and Thursday, they said requesting anonymity.