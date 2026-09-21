US refuses visas for Iran UN delegation members, state media reports

The United States has refused to issue visas for members of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's delegation, including his communications team, for this week's trip to the UN General Assembly, Iranian state media reported Monday.

Pezeshkian will address the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, Mehr news agency reported. (Pool Sputnik K via AP)

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Pezeshkian will be the highest-ranking Iranian official to enter the United States since the Middle East war began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February.

"In an unprecedented hostile move by the US government, (US President Donald) Trump has denied US visas to certain members of the president's high-level delegation, including members of his communications team," state news agency IRNA reported.

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The Mehr news agency also carried the story, citing a spokesperson for the Iranian presidency, and added that Pezeshkian will address the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

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{{^usCountry}} The US has authorised the Iranian delegation to travel for the UN General Assembly but will, like last year, put restrictions in place. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The US has authorised the Iranian delegation to travel for the UN General Assembly but will, like last year, put restrictions in place. {{/usCountry}}

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Iran's delegation will not, for instance, be allowed to purchase luxury goods or other items, the State Department said on Thursday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, part of the delegation to the UN, left Iran on Sunday evening for a stopover in Qatar.

Also Read | Iran sets 7 conditions for US talks, warns Trump of ‘decisive war’ if terms rejected

Iran says it has conveyed to the US, via Qatar as mediator, conditions for reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz oil and gas shipping route, which it has choked off since the war began.

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The United States, in turn, is imposing a counterblockade of Iranian ports.