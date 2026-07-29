US-Saudi joint strike targets Iran-backed 'terrorists' in Iraq as war escalates

Amid dangling hopes of a final peace deal in the Iran war, the US and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday carried out strikes against Tehran-backed militants in Iraq, who they said launched over two dozen drone attacks in recent days.

US and Saudi fighter aircraft struck several "terrorist logistics and weapons sites" across eastern Iraq, CENTCOM said. (X/@CENTCOM)

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The US Central Command said in a statement on X that the American forces, along with the Saudi Arabian armed forces, "conducted precision strikes in Iraq, July 28, against Iran-aligned terrorists that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) directed to attack US forces and Saudi energy infrastructure."

It said that the US and Saudi fighter aircraft struck several "terrorist logistics and weapons sites" across eastern Iraq in response to more than 30 aerial drone attacks directed by the Iran Guards in the last 72 hours.

"The unwarranted attacks against US forces were not successful. From February through April 2026, there were more than 600 attempted attacks on US citizens and facilities by Iran-aligned terrorist militias in Iraq," it added.

The Central Command warned the IRGC and its "terrorist proxies" to cease these attacks to avoid further military response from the US.

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Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's ministry of defense said in a statement that the recent drone attacks, which tried to target petroleum facilities in the Eastern Province and Riyadh Regions, were launched from Iraqi territory and carried out by Iran-aligned terrorist militias.

"This reaffirms the Kingdom's legitimate right to defend itself and its capabilities, while reserving the right to respond at the appropriate time and place, in line with the Almighty's words: (And if anyone transgresses against you, transgress against them in the same way they transgressed against you)," ministry spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Maliki said.

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Saudi Arabia cited its right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter and said it conducted precise and targeted strikes in coordination with the US forces.

The Kingdom said the strikes were against "objectives belonging to those militias located on the territory of the Republic of Iraq and linked to the attacks on petroleum facilities in the Kingdom."

Saudi Arabia reaffirmed that it does not seek escalation in conflict. However, it will respond if the Kingdom is faced with any aggression.

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Saudi Arabia said it intercepted and destroyed several drones hours before the attack, as well as on July 27.

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The July 27 attacks from Iraq were also targeting the petroleum facilities in the Kingdom. Al-Maliki had affirmed Saudi Arabia's legitimate right to defend itself and its capabilities, adding that it reserved the right to respond at an appropriate time and place.

US-Iran war escalates

On Tuesday (local time), the US said it intercepted an Iranian attack on its military bases. The Central Command said the IRGC launched multiple ballistic missiles from Tehran in what it described as an "attempted surprise attack" on US bases in the Middle East.

“All Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted. US forces remain vigilant and at a high state of readiness," the Central Command added.

The Iranian attack again raised the chances of further escalation in the war that has been ongoing since February 28, when Israel and the US conducted joint strikes on the Islamic Republic, killing the then Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Trump wants peace deal, but has a warning

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While Trump has appeared to seek to bring the conflict down and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Tehran has denied being engaged in active talks with Washington, Bloomberg reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, the US President told Fox News that he thinks the US has a "very strong position right now".

However, he reiterated his threat to bomb major Iranian bridges if no peace agreement is reached, adding that if he can avoid doing that, "I'd like to do that."

Trump had also told Axios on Monday that Washington was in "very deep talks" with Iran but warned that the US would return to "very strong military action" if diplomacy failed.

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The US President said he was willing to give "not much time" to the negotiations. According to him, "Either it goes fast or not at all."

Netanyahu in US

The recent escalation and attacks come as Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in Washington for talks with Trump to revive the strained ties between the two otherwise close allies.

Netanyahu pressed the US to ensure Iran never acquires nuclear weapons, while Trump insisted that he shared that goal, with more focus on securing a deal with Tehran wherein the Iranian chokehold on the Hormuz would be eased, and vessels would be allowed to transit more easily.

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The Israeli PM posted a video on Instagram after his meeting with Trump and said, "It was one of the best conversations I've had," adding that both sides shared "full cooperation" and agreement on preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Israel "fully supports whatever path the president (Trump) chooses to take," spokesman Doron Spielman told Bloomberg. He added that the situation can be handled either way -- the easy way through talks, or the hard way.