US says China mulling weapons for Russia in Ukraine war

Published on Feb 19, 2023 08:28 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "The concern that we have now is based on information we have that they're considering providing lethal support," Blinken said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian servicemen walk on a road outside the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region.(Reuters)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that China was considering providing weapons to Russia in its war against Ukraine, warning Beijing that any supplies would "cause a serious problem."

"The concern that we have now is based on information we have that they're considering providing lethal support," Blinken told CBS's Face The Nation.

Asked what lethal support would entail, he said "everything from ammunition to the weapons themselves."

russia ukraine crisis
