Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Pak offered safe haven to Taliban as militants killed US troops: Senator Robert Menendez
world news

Pak offered safe haven to Taliban as militants killed US troops: Senator Robert Menendez

Welcoming the nomination of Donald Armin Blome as US Ambassador to Pakistan, the senator called for a serious conversation with the Imran Khan government on the path forward in bilateral relations.
Senator Robert Menendez speaks at the hearing of ambassadorial nominations to Pakistan, India and Germany, (Source: US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations)
Updated on Dec 14, 2021 10:02 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

A Democrat senator from New Jersey Robert Menendez on Tuesday said Islamabad offered a safe haven to the Taliban as its militants targeted and killed troops of the United States. 

Welcoming the nomination of Donald Armin Blome as US Ambassador to Pakistan, the senator called for a serious conversation with the Imran Khan government on the path forward in bilateral relations.

“Islamabad offered a safe haven to the Taliban even as its militants targeted and killed US troops. We need to have a serious conversation with the Pakistani Government in our path forward,” Menendez was quoted as saying news agency ANI.

The senator, who is chairing a hearing of US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on ambassadorial nominations to Pakistan, India and Germany, further said, “As I told this committee last month, the failure of our mission in Afghanistan was due, in a small part, to years of Pakistani double-dealing.”

RELATED STORIES

“We welcome your (Blome as US Ambassador to Pakistan) nomination at this particularly challenging moment in US-Pakistan bilateral relationship,” he added.

Speaking about the nomination of Eric Garcetti as US Ambassador to India, Menendez said, “ As a member of Quad, alongside US-Japan-Australia, India is playing a greater role in helping maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. In September, the Joe Biden administration hosted the first--ever in-person Quad Summit.”
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taliban pakistan government us senate
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi
Harnaaz Sandhu
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP