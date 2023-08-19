US set to sell missile systems to Australia in $975 million deal

The Biden administration announced plans to sell world systems to Australia in a deal valued at as much as $975 million, as the two countries seek an even closer alliance and to counter China’s expanded military reach in the Indo-Pacific region.

A view of the M142 HIMARS rocket (high mobility artillery rocket system) (REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Australia wants to by 22 of the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, made by Lockheed Martin Corp., along with 60 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems and other munitions, the State Department said Friday. Congress must still approve the sale and contracts must still be negotiated.

“Australia will use the capability to strengthen its homeland defense and provide greater security for its critical infrastructure,” the State Department said. “The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.”

The US and Australia have forged closer military ties in recent years as they draw up plans to guard against an increasingly assertive and well-funded Chinese military. Washington and Canberra announced in July that the US would expand its military footprint in Australia over coming years, including more frequent and longer visits of US submarines and collaboration on guided missile production.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

President Joe Biden is set to host Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in October. Biden canceled a trip to Australia in May because of negotiations in Washington over the US debt ceiling.