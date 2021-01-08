e-paper
US sets new record with nearly 4,000 Covid-19 deaths in one day

world Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 07:33 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
         

The United States counted a record number of daily coronavirus deaths Thursday at nearly 4,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The 3,998 deaths were recorded over the 24 hour period ending at 8:30 pm local time (0130 GMT Friday), during which the US notched 265,246 new infections, according to the university.

