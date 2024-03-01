 US spacecraft Odysseus stops working days after tipping over on Moon surface | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / US spacecraft Odysseus stops working days after tipping over on Moon surface

US spacecraft Odysseus stops working days after tipping over on Moon surface

ByHT News Desk
Mar 01, 2024 06:24 AM IST

Odysseus, carrying six NASA experiments valued at $118 million, represents a significant step in NASA's commercial lunar delivery program.

Odysseus, the first private US spacecraft to land on the moon, fell silent on Thursday, a week after breaking its leg at touchdown and tipping over near the lunar south pole.

This image of Intuitive Machines shows approximately 30 meters (98 feet) above the lunar surface before Intuitive Machines' Odysseus lunar lander lands on the south pole region of the moon.(AFP)
This image of Intuitive Machines shows approximately 30 meters (98 feet) above the lunar surface before Intuitive Machines' Odysseus lunar lander lands on the south pole region of the moon.(AFP)

The conclusion arrived as flight controllers received one last image from Odysseus before instructing its computer and power systems to enter standby mode. This precautionary measure aims to preserve the lander's potential to reawaken in two to three weeks. According to Intuitive Machines spokesman Josh Marshall, these final actions depleted the lander's batteries, effectively putting Odysseus into a prolonged hibernation.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Good night, Odie. We hope to hear from you again,” the company said via X, formerly Twitter. Originally slated for just a week-long mission on the moon, the lander exceeded expectations when Intuitive Machines successfully landed Odysseus on February 22, making it the first private company in the US to land on the moon. This feat placed them among the few countries, including Japan, to have accomplished such a landing since the 1960s.

Last Thursday, the six-legged vehicle successfully reached the lunar surface despite an 11th-hour navigational glitch. However, the descent resulted in an awkward landing, with Odysseus touching down in a sideways or sharply tilted position. This immediately impeded its operations.

Despite facing challenges, Intuitive Machines' lander, Odysseus, surpassed the company's initial expectations by remaining operational despite sustaining damage that affected its solar power and communication abilities, all while being in a tipped-over position.

Odysseus, carrying six NASA experiments valued at $118 million, represents a significant step in NASA's commercial lunar delivery program. Previous attempts by private companies had not succeeded, with one lander crashing back to Earth in January.

NASA sees these private landers as precursors to manned missions, expected to occur in the coming years. Prior to Odysseus, the last U.S. moon landing was by Apollo 17 astronauts Gene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt in 1972.

(With inputs from AP)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On