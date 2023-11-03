US State Department approves possible sale of Bell Helicopter support to Iraq: Report

The US State Department has approved the potential sale of logistics support and related equipment for Bell Helicopters to Iraq for an estimated cost of $300 million, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

A U.S. Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey helicopter (Reuters/File)

The Pentagon said Textron unit Bell Helicopter was the prime contractor for the weapon.