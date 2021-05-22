Home / World News / US state secretary Blinken to visit Israel, West Bank on May 26-27: Report
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Middle East trip would include visiting Egypt as well as Jordan, the source said.(Reuters)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Middle East trip would include visiting Egypt as well as Jordan, the source said.(Reuters)
world news

US state secretary Blinken to visit Israel, West Bank on May 26-27: Report

The State Department announced his visit on Thursday, saying he would "discuss recovery efforts and working together to build better futures for Israelis and Palestinians".
READ FULL STORY
Reuters | , Jerusalem
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 02:57 PM IST

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel and the Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday and Thursday as part of Washington's efforts to build on the Gaza truce, a source briefed on the planning said on Saturday.

U.S., Israeli and Palestinian officials have not published Blinken's full itinerary. The State Department announced his visit on Thursday, saying he would "discuss recovery efforts and working together to build better futures for Israelis and Palestinians".

Blinken's Middle East trip would include visit to Egypt, which mediated the Gaza truce between Israel and Hamas-led Palestinian militants, as well as to Jordan, the source said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
antony blinken
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.