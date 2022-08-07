Home / World News / US supports Israel's right to defend itself, seeks to halt escalation

US supports Israel's right to defend itself, seeks to halt escalation

world news
Published on Aug 07, 2022 05:59 AM IST
At least 24 Palestinians, including six children, have been killed in two days of firing, according to the Gaza health ministry.
Rockets fired by Palestinian militants toward Israel, in Gaza City, Saturday,&nbsp;(AP)
Rockets fired by Palestinian militants toward Israel, in Gaza City, Saturday, (AP)
Reuters |

The United States fully supported Israel's right to defend itself, the US State Department said on Saturday, and it urged all sides to avoid further escalation as Israeli air strikes pounded Gaza while the militant Islamic Jihad group fired rockets into Israel.

At least 24 Palestinians, including six children, have been killed and 203 wounded during the two days of firing, according to the Gaza health ministry.

Palestinian militants fired over 400 rockets at Israel - most of them intercepted, setting off air raid sirens and sending people running to bomb shelters. There were no reports of serious casualties, the Israeli ambulance service said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
israel palestine
israel palestine
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Smoke rises after Israeli airstrikes on residential building in Gaza, Saturday, August 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

    Israel, Gaza militants trade fire as death toll climbs to 24

    Israeli airstrikes flattened homes in Gaza and Palestinian rocket barrages into southern Israel persisted for a second day, raising fears of another major escalation in the Mideast conflict. Gaza's health ministry said 24 people had been killed so far in the coastal strip, including six children. Far, Hamas, the larger militant group that rules Gaza, appeared to stay on the sidelines of the conflict, keeping its intensity somewhat contained.

  • YouTuber Hero Alom speaks during an interview at his office in Dhaka.

    Tuneless Bangladeshi social media star grilled by police for singing Tagore

    An out-of-tune Bangladeshi singer with a huge internet following was hauled in by police at dawn and told to cease his painful renditions of classical songs, sparking a furore on social media. Dhaka's chief detective Harun ur Rashid told reporters that Alom had apologised for singing the cherished songs and for wearing police uniforms without permission in his videos.

  • File photo of US President Joe Biden

    President Biden tests negative after second bout of Covid-19

    US President Joe Biden on Saturday tested negative for Covid-19, days after coming down with a second bout of the illness. "The President continues to feel very well," Biden's physician Kevin O'Connor said in a statement. "This morning, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing was negative." O'Connor said Biden will continue to isolate pending a second negative test "in an abundance of caution."

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

    Elon Musk challenges Twitter CEO to public debate on bots

    Elon Musk on Saturday challenged Twitter Inc Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal to a public debate about the percentage of bots on the social media platform. "Let him prove to the public that Twitter has 5% fake or spam daily users! ," Musk said in a tweet. Twitter on Thursday dismissed a claim by Musk that he was hoodwinked into signing a $44 billion agreement to buy the company.

  • A general view of the streets in Kabul on Friday.

    Bomb blast in Kabul kills eight, injures more than 20

    A bomb blast hit Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday and many people were feared injured, witnesses said. The blast hit a busy shopping street in the western part of the city where members of the Shi'ite Muslim community regularly meet. No militant group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which came ahead of Ashura, a commemoration of the martyrdom of Hussein, a grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, which is marked mainly by Shi'ite Muslims.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out