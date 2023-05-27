US teen murders parents, siblings, alleges they were plotting to eat him

An 18-year-old teenager was apprehended in United States' Texas, for the tragic killings of his own family members. Cesar Olalde claimed that he carried out the killings, as he believed that his family members were “cannibals” and “posed a threat of consuming him”. The victims include his parents and two siblings, one of whom was just five years old, CBS News reported.

Cesar Olalde was taken into custody and now faces charges of capital murder on multiple people.(GoFundMe)

The police received a call on Tuesday regarding a man, who had reportedly caused harm to his family and was contemplating suicide. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered Olalde barricaded within his residence.

Olalde later told police that he had pulled the trigger, and shot his family. The officers persuaded Olalde to surrender and then found the bodies of his parents, Reuben Olalde and Aida Garcia, older sister Lisbet Olalde and younger brother Oliver Olalde in a bathroom.

“It appeared as if the victims had been shot at various places in the residence and drug to the bathroom,” according to the affidavit. “Multiple spent cartridge casings” were found on the floor of the home, and there was “blood spatter on multiple surfaces,” it said.

The affidavit said a co-worker of Lisbet Olalde had gone to the home because the woman had failed to arrive at work and, with a family member, forced his way inside where he was confronted by Cesar Olalde, who pointed a firearm at him.

The co-worker told police that Olalde said “he had killed his family because they were cannibals, and they were going to eat him,” the affidavit states.

Olalde was taken into custody and now faces charges of capital murder on multiple people.

