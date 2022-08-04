Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / US to declare monkeypox a public health emergency: Report

US to declare monkeypox a public health emergency: Report

world news
Updated on Aug 04, 2022 11:39 PM IST
President Biden on Aug. 2 appointed two top federal officials to coordinate his administration's response to monkeypox, following declarations of emergencies by California, Illinois and New York.
US to declare monkeypox public health emergency: Report(Reuters)
Reuters |

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration plans to declare the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency as soon as Thursday, the Washington Post reported, citing unidentified sources.

The declaration would come from Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra, who is expected to discuss the plan at an afternoon briefing, the Post reported.

The HHS did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Also read: Monkeypox in India: 9 cases - 4 from Delhi, 5 Kerala- so far; Vaccine in focus | 10 points

President Biden on Aug. 2 appointed two top federal officials to coordinate his administration's response to monkeypox, following declarations of emergencies by California, Illinois and New York.

Cases have crossed 6,600 in the United States, as of Wednesday's data.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
monkeypox
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP