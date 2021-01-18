IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / US to join Paris deal, lift Muslim travel ban
Joe Biden will take oath as the US President on January 20.(REUTERS)
Joe Biden will take oath as the US President on January 20.(REUTERS)
world news

US to join Paris deal, lift Muslim travel ban

Joe Biden will sign executive orders to get the US back to the Paris pact and rescind the travel ban on people from Muslim-majority countries, which will be among roughly a dozen actions the President-elect will take on his first day in the White House.
READ FULL STORY
By Yashwant Raj, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:45 AM IST

On the first day of his presidency, Joe Biden will roll back some of President Donald Trump’s most controversial policies — withdrawing the US from the Paris Agreement on climate crisis and restrictions on immigration from some Muslim-majority countries — his incoming chief of staff said.

Biden will sign executive orders to get the US back to the Paris pact and rescind the travel ban on people from Muslim-majority countries, which will be among roughly a dozen actions the President-elect will take on his first day in the White House, incoming chief of staff Ron Klain said on Saturday in a memo to senior staff, outlining a 10-day plan of action.

“We face four overlapping and compounding crises: The Covid-19 crisis, the resulting economic crisis, the climate crisis, and a racial equity crisis,” Klain wrote. “All of these crises demand urgent action. In his first 10 days in office, President-elect Biden will take decisive action to address these four crises, prevent other urgent and irreversible harms, and restore America’s place in the world.”

The other orders that Biden is likely to sign include the launch of a “100 masking challenge” that will mandate masks on federal property and interstate travel, and extending the pause on student loan payments and actions meant to prevent evictions and foreclosures — all related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Biden will take oath as the US President on January 20 amid unprecedented security with more than 25,000 National Guard troops deployed in Washington DC in the wake of the storming of the US Capitol on January 6. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has warned of “armed protests” in the days leading up to the inauguration.

President Trump announced in June 2017 that the US will exit the Paris Agreement — a legally binding international treaty on climate change — saying it disadvantaged the country, blunted its competitive edge, and favoured India and China.

America’s return to the Paris Agreement was one of Biden’s key campaign promises.

So was revoking of the Muslim ban.

Just a week after his inauguration in 2017, Trump had signed an executive order temporarily banning foreign nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries — including Iran, Iraq and Yemen — from entering the US. It was struck down by the courts, but a much-diluted version remains in force.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden transition muslim ban paris climate accord joe biden
app
Close
e-paper
A worker in protective suit serves customers at a checkout counter of a supermarket following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, (REUTERS)
A worker in protective suit serves customers at a checkout counter of a supermarket following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, (REUTERS)
world news

WHO team probes Covid-19 origin; says 'world may never find patient zero'

AFP
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:34 AM IST
The committee also called on the WHO to come up with a standardised system for naming new variants to keep them geographically and politically neutral, in a bid to avoid stigmatisation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The United States put Huawei on a Commerce Department "entity list" in May 2019, restricting suppliers from selling US goods and technology to the company.(REUTERS)
The United States put Huawei on a Commerce Department "entity list" in May 2019, restricting suppliers from selling US goods and technology to the company.(REUTERS)
world news

In last blow to China, Trump admin halts Huawei suppliers

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:04 AM IST
The action - likely the last against Huawei Technologies under Republican President Donald Trump - is the latest in a long-running effort to weaken the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker, which it says is a threat to US national security and foreign policy interests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The total number of exterminated birds is expected to reach six million once the culling is over. Image used for representational purpose only. (HT file photo)
The total number of exterminated birds is expected to reach six million once the culling is over. Image used for representational purpose only. (HT file photo)
world news

Bird flu outbreak: Japan culled record 5.8 million chickens since Nov 2020

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:47 AM IST
The previous record dates back to the 2005-2006 season when 5.7 million chickens were culled because of the disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Honduran migrant is tended to by Guatemalan soldiers after they clashed with them in a bid to reach the US border in Vado Hondo, Guatemala,(AP)
A Honduran migrant is tended to by Guatemalan soldiers after they clashed with them in a bid to reach the US border in Vado Hondo, Guatemala,(AP)
world news

Guatemalan forces clash with migrant caravan, Biden team seeks to halt exodus

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:44 AM IST
Between 7,000 and 8,000 migrants, including families with young children, have entered Guatemala since Friday, authorities say, fleeing poverty and violence in a region hammered by the coronavirus pandemic and back-to-back hurricanes in November.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.(REUTERS)
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.(REUTERS)
world news

Fragile Italian government faces do-or-die votes in parliament

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:40 AM IST
Giuseppe Conte will address the lower house on Monday and the upper house, the Senate, on Tuesday about the future of his government after a junior partner quit the cabinet in a row over his handling of the twin coronavirus and economic crises.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of the Washington National Guard stand watch outside the Washington State Capitol in anticipation of potential armed protests in Olympia, US. (REUTERS)
Members of the Washington National Guard stand watch outside the Washington State Capitol in anticipation of potential armed protests in Olympia, US. (REUTERS)
world news

Anxious US sees subdued weekend after girding for unrest

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:43 AM IST
Officers from the federal Bureau of Prisons patrolled the sidewalks along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, which connects the White House and Capitol Hill, the scene of chaos on Jan. 6.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.(REUTERS)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.(REUTERS)
world news

Russia detains Vladimir Putin critic Alexei Navalny on return to Moscow

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:41 AM IST
Navalny, whose anti-corruption exposes and success in galvanizing anti-government votes have increasingly needled the authorities, had been recovering in Germany from a nerve-agent attack in August that he and Western governments blamed on Putin.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joe Biden will take oath as the US President on January 20.(REUTERS)
Joe Biden will take oath as the US President on January 20.(REUTERS)
world news

US to join Paris deal, lift Muslim travel ban

By Yashwant Raj, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:45 AM IST
Joe Biden will sign executive orders to get the US back to the Paris pact and rescind the travel ban on people from Muslim-majority countries, which will be among roughly a dozen actions the President-elect will take on his first day in the White House.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia are seen in a Pobeda plane heading from Berlin to Moscow.(AFP)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia are seen in a Pobeda plane heading from Berlin to Moscow.(AFP)
world news

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny lands in Moscow after plane diverted

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:05 PM IST
Police detained several people at Vnukovo airport and cleared a crowd out of the terminal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President-elect Joe Biden at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, US on January 16, 2021.(Reuters Photo )
US President-elect Joe Biden at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, US on January 16, 2021.(Reuters Photo )
world news

Biden will wait for recommendation on sharing secrets with Trump

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:02 PM IST
Sue Gordon, who resigned in 2019, said any former president was a foreign intelligence target but Trump "might be unusually vulnerable to bad actors with ill intent."
READ FULL STORY
Close
A policeman stands guard at the burnt Hindu temple in Karak district, Peshawar. On Dec 31, 2020, Hundreds of Muslims attacked and set fire to the temple. (AFP)
A policeman stands guard at the burnt Hindu temple in Karak district, Peshawar. On Dec 31, 2020, Hundreds of Muslims attacked and set fire to the temple. (AFP)
world news

Hindu community leader demands protection for temple in Pakistan's Havelian

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:56 PM IST
Hindu community leader Haroon Sarab Dayal said the temple in Havelian city is an old structure and now the land mafia is out to destroy this heritage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President-elect Joe Biden at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, US on January 16, 2021.(Reuters Photo )
US President-elect Joe Biden at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, US on January 16, 2021.(Reuters Photo )
world news

In inaugural address, Joe Biden will appeal to national unity

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:33 PM IST
Providing a path to citizenship for millions of immigrants in the US illegally will be part of Biden's agenda, according to people briefed on his plans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tim Gionet (L) who goes by the name "Baked Alaska" on the internet, talks with White Nationalist leader Richard Spencer.(File Photo / REUTERS)
Tim Gionet (L) who goes by the name "Baked Alaska" on the internet, talks with White Nationalist leader Richard Spencer.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

Far-right personality 'Baked Alaska' arrested in Capitol riot probe

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:31 PM IST
FBI Special Agent Nicole Miller said in an affidavit filed in the case that Tim Gionet, aka Baked Alaska, streamed live for about 27 minutes from inside the Capitol.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A coffin, part of a recent discovery from the Saqqara necropolis, is seen south of Cairo, Egypt January 17, 2021.(REUTERS)
A coffin, part of a recent discovery from the Saqqara necropolis, is seen south of Cairo, Egypt January 17, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

Egypt unveils 3000-year old coffins in latest archaeological discovery

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:18 PM IST
Officials are keen to show off newly discovered artefacts as they try to revive visitor numbers after the tourism industry received a painful blow during the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security officials have eyed Sunday as the first major flashpoint, as that is when the anti-government "boogaloo" movement made plans weeks ago to hold rallies in all 50 states. (Representative Image)
Security officials have eyed Sunday as the first major flashpoint, as that is when the anti-government "boogaloo" movement made plans weeks ago to hold rallies in all 50 states. (Representative Image)
world news

Law enforcement officials brace for pro-Trump protests at state capitols

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:09 PM IST
More than a dozen states have activated National Guard troops to help secure their capitol buildings following an FBI warning of armed protests, with right-wing extremists emboldened by the deadly attack on the US Capitol in Washington on January 6.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP