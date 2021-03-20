Home / World News / US to place some migrant families in hotels in move away from detention centres
US to place some migrant families in hotels in move away from detention centres

In January, Biden issued an order directing the Justice Department not to renew its contracts with privately operated criminal detention facilities.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:03 PM IST
Migrants are seen outside of a soft-sided detention center after they were taken into custody while trying to sneak into the US in Donna, Texas.(AP)

Some migrant families arriving in the United States will be housed in hotels under a new program managed by non-profit organizations, according to a person familiar with the plans, a move away from for-profit detention centers that have been criticized by Democrats and health experts.

Endeavors, a San Antonio-based organization, will oversee what it calls "family reception sites" at hotels in Texas and Arizona, the person said. The organization, in partnership with other non-profits, will initially provide about 1,400 beds in seven different hotels for families deemed vulnerable when caught at the border.

The plan was first reported by Axios on Saturday.

The opening of the reception centers would mark a significant shift by the administration of President Joe Biden, a Democrat, away from the detention of migrant families in for-profit facilities.

In January, Biden issued an order directing the Justice Department not to renew its contracts with privately operated criminal detention facilities. However, the order did not address immigration jails run by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

