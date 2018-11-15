Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 15, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

US to sanction 17 Saudis for role in killing of journalist Khashoggi

Those to be sanctioned include Saud al-Qahtani, a former top aide to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as well as the Saudi Consul General Mohammed Alotaibi, the source said.

world Updated: Nov 15, 2018 21:00 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Washington
khashoggi,jamal khashoggi,saudi crown prince
The US Treasury will announce on Thursday sanctions on 17 Saudis for their role in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, according to a source familiar with the administration’s plan.(REUTERS)

The US Treasury will announce on Thursday sanctions on 17 Saudis for their role in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, according to a source familiar with the administration’s plan.

Those to be sanctioned include Saud al-Qahtani, a former top aide to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as well as the Saudi Consul General Mohammed Alotaibi, the source said.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 20:59 IST

tags

more from world