Home / World News / US trade war pushing China to steal tech, talent, Taiwan says
world news

US trade war pushing China to steal tech, talent, Taiwan says

Washington has taken aim at China's tech industry during the bitter trade dispute, putting sanctions on firms including telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies Ltd, saying they are a threat to national security, angering Beijing.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 11:31 AM IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping(AP)

The China-US trade war is pushing Beijing to step up its efforts to steal technology and poach talent from Taiwan to boost China's semiconductor industry's self-sufficiency, the government of the tech-powerhouse island said on Wednesday.

Washington has taken aim at China's tech industry during the bitter trade dispute, putting sanctions on firms including telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies Ltd, saying they are a threat to national security, angering Beijing.

Chinese-claimed Taiwan is home to a thriving and world-leading chip industry, and the government has long worried about China's efforts to copy that success, through fair means or foul.

Speaking at a parliamentary committee meeting on how to respond to the "red supply chain" - a reference to the colour of China's ruling Communist Party - Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said the trade war had created new risks.

"Affected by the U.S.-China technology war, the development of mainland China's semiconductor industry has been obstructed, but they are still committed to the industry's development," she said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Seats filled for first all-civilian SpaceX launch

US VP Harris thanks Guatemalan president for controlling Honduras border

Xi Jinping's shifting China is compelling investors to run, hide or hire

Myanmar junta deepens violence with new air attacks in east

"In order to achieve self-sufficiency in the supply chain, poaching and infiltration are the quickest way for mainland China to do this," Wang added.

Taiwan's chip workers have deep experience and speak the same language, meaning they are a "natural target for poaching China has latched onto", she added.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hu Mu-yuan, deputy head of Taiwan's National Security Bureau, said China's efforts were a threat to not just Taiwan, but also Japan and South Korea, threatening global trade and fair competition.

"Moreover, the Chinese communists are stealing other countries intellectual property to boost their own power," he added.

Taiwan has strict laws to try and prevent this from happening, but officials have warned China tries to skirt them by setting up front companies on the island, using Taiwanese headhunters and other methods.

"Preventing Taiwan's key technology and high-tech personnel from being infiltrated by the 'red supply chain' has become an important task to protect our industry's competitiveness and ensure our economic security," Hu said.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Additional reporting by Beijing newsroom. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021
Ajay Devgn
Shweta Tiwari
Covid-19 Update
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP