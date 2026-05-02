Trump administration approves $8.6 billion arms packages to Middle East: List of countries and weapons

President Donald Trump-led US administration approved arms transfers to Middle East countries, bypassing congressional review citing an emergency.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said an “emergency exists that requires the immediate sale” of these weapons.(AP)

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The military sales, totalling over $8.6 billion, range from air defense missiles to laser guidance systems.

The US State Department made the announcement for the same on Friday, even as the US and Israel's war on Iran marked nine weeks, with no agreement yet on the ending of the conflict even as a fragile truce holds.

List of countries and weapons approved

• Israel - The department authorised the sale of 10,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System-II All Up Rounds and related equipment, amounting to $992.4 million and manufactured by BAE Systems, to Israel.

• Qatar - US approved the sale of 10,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System-II all-up-rounds advanced (single variant) systems to Qatar, at a value of $992.4 million. The principal contractor for the potential sale will be BAE Systems.

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{{^usCountry}} Qatar also bought 200 Patriot Advanced Capability-2 (PAC-2) Guidance Enhanced Missile-Tactical (GEM-T) interceptors and 300 PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement interceptors and related equipment, valued at $4.01 billion. Lockheed and RTX are the principal contractors for these arms systems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Qatar also bought 200 Patriot Advanced Capability-2 (PAC-2) Guidance Enhanced Missile-Tactical (GEM-T) interceptors and 300 PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement interceptors and related equipment, valued at $4.01 billion. Lockheed and RTX are the principal contractors for these arms systems. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} • UAE - 1,500 guidance sections, single variant (air-to-air), Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System-II were authorised for sale to UAE, at the total cost of $147.6 million. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • UAE - 1,500 guidance sections, single variant (air-to-air), Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System-II were authorised for sale to UAE, at the total cost of $147.6 million. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Kuwait - Another $2.5 billion purchase by Kuwait of Integrated Battle Command Systems and related equipment was also sanctioned. Northrop Grumman Corp., RTX Corp. and Lockheed Martin Corp will be the principal contractors for the potential sale, Reuters news agency reported. ‘Emergency exists that requires immediate sale’: Rubio {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Kuwait - Another $2.5 billion purchase by Kuwait of Integrated Battle Command Systems and related equipment was also sanctioned. Northrop Grumman Corp., RTX Corp. and Lockheed Martin Corp will be the principal contractors for the potential sale, Reuters news agency reported. ‘Emergency exists that requires immediate sale’: Rubio {{/usCountry}}

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has justified all these arms packages' approval, saying an “emergency exists that requires the immediate sale” of these weapons, Reuters reported.

Potentials arms sales are subject to a congressional review period usually, and the quanities of the weapons and price are finalised following a negotiations between the vendor and consumer. However, statements from the State Department said this expedited transfer is “in the national security interests of the United States.”

Also Read | ‘Maximum pressure campaign': US signals no letup in naval blockade to squeeze Iran

The US and Israel began military strikes in Iran on February 28, which was followed by retaliatory strikes by Tehran on its Middle East neighbours, including UAE, Qatar and Kuwait. While on the one hand Washington is continuing support for its Middle East allies, its rift with NATO continues to widen, after the Trump administration announced the decision to slash US troops in the country after the American President's spat with the German leader Friedrich Merz.

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German defence minister Boris Pistorius said the move was expected, after Trump issued threats following Merz's questioning of US strategy in the Middle East. “We Europeans must take on more responsibility for our own security,” Pistorius said after Washington's decision.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arya Mishra ...Read More Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers. Read Less

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