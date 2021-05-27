Home / World News / US trusts Japan to prioritise public health safety at Olympics, says White House
world news

US trusts Japan to prioritise public health safety at Olympics, says White House

According to Kyodo News, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday (local time) said that the US trusts Japan's commitment to prioritize public health as it prepares to host the Tokyo Olympics amid coronavirus pandemic.
ANI | , Washington
UPDATED ON MAY 27, 2021 03:23 PM IST
Tokyo set to host the Olympics ahead on July 23.(Getty Images)

The United States government has extended its trust over Japan's "commitment" to prioritise public health ahead of Tokyo Olympics this summer on July 23 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Kyodo News, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday (local time) said that the US trusts Japan's commitment to prioritize public health as it prepares to host the Tokyo Olympics amid coronavirus pandemic.

The White House remarks came after a major Japanese daily newspaper called for the cancelation of the Olympics in an editorial, adding to the controversy over Japan's plan to push ahead with the global sporting event despite being still unable to bring the pandemic under control.

"The government of Japan has stressed that public health remains a central priority. And so that is the commitment that they made to us and to other countries where they will have athletes attending the Olympics in just a few weeks," Jean-Pierre, deputy press secretary, told a press conference.

"We trust what the government of Japan has stated to us," she added, reported the news agency.

Tokyo set to host the Olympics ahead on July 23. The country coronavirus tally witnessing surge in cases due to that the government expected to extend the state of emergency going on in many cities including Tokyo and Osaka. Japan has issued a state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka, Hyogo and Kyoto one month ago.

It's since been expanded to cover ten prefectures. Most will expire at the end of the month, but not if prefectural leaders get their way, reported NHK World.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
japan united states
TRENDING NEWS

Two bees open the cap of a bottle, Internet goes berserk

Green Curry Cake by Masterchef Australia’s Depinder impresses judges. Watch

Delivery boy brings food free of charge to customer with wrong address

Grandparents play beer pong, hit perfect shots. Video is going viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Cyclone Yaas
Horoscope Today
Sushil Kumar
Black fungus
WhatsApp
Rakhi Sawant
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP