Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / ‘Leave immediately’: US, UK warn citizens of threat to Kabul hotels
world news

‘Leave immediately’: US, UK warn citizens of threat to Kabul hotels

"US citizens who are at or near the Serena Hotel should leave immediately," the US State Department said, citing "security threats" in the area.
It comes after the Islamic State group claimed a devastating bomb attack in the northern city of Kunduz on Friday.(AFP)
Updated on Oct 11, 2021 10:45 AM IST
AFP |

The United States and Britain warned their citizens on Monday to stay away from hotels in the Afghan capital Kabul, particularly the well-known Serena.

"US citizens who are at or near the Serena Hotel should leave immediately," the US State Department said, citing "security threats" in the area.

In an update to its advice not to travel to Afghanistan, the UK Foreign Office said: "In light of the increased risks you are advised not to stay in hotels, particularly in Kabul (such as the Serena Hotel)."

The Serena is the best-known luxury hotel in Kabul, popular with foreign visitors before the city fell to the Taliban eight weeks ago.

It has twice been the target of extremist attacks.

It comes after the Islamic State group claimed a devastating bomb attack in the northern city of Kunduz on Friday that ripped through a mosque during Friday prayers -- the bloodiest assault since US forces left the country in August.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
serena hotel afghanistan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

India making ‘unreasonable, unrealistic demands’: China says after border talks

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calls for improved living conditions

Trump adviser Fiona Hill reveals sexist nickname given to her by officials

UK to drop 10-day quarantine for Indians from today: Details here
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP