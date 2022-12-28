Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Dec 28, 2022 04:58 AM IST

The White House on Tuesday urged "comprehensive" reforms to the US immigration system after the Supreme Court kept in place a disputed measure used to block migrants and asylum seekers at the tense Mexico border.

US urges 'comprehensive' immigration reforms after border ruling(Reuters)
AFP |

"To truly fix our broken immigration system, we need Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform measures," President Joe Biden's press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, said in a statement.

