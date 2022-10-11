Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / What changed after becoming US VP, Kamala Harris is asked. Her response: Emojis

What changed after becoming US VP, Kamala Harris is asked. Her response: Emojis

world news
Published on Oct 11, 2022 11:56 AM IST

Kamala Harris: What has changed for her since she became vice president, Seth Meyers asked Kamala Harris. She included emojis in her response.

Kamala Harris: Kamala Harris talked marijuana decriminalization with Seth Meyers.
ByMallika Soni

US vice president Kamala Harris used her first late-night TV appearance since assuming office to reflect on how her life has changed since she got the job. On NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Tuesday, Kamala Harris was seen talking about Joe Biden-led administration's efforts to fight climate change, restore abortion rights and marijuana pardon.

What has changed for her since she became vice president, Seth Meyers asked Kamala Harris.

To which, the vice president responded that she has “high-class problems” like security restrictions that have affected her day-to-day life. Taking a walk with her husband, Doug Emhoff, is no longer a one-on-one affair and that family chats via group text are “no longer a thing", she said.

But what she misses the most are the emojis.

“I have not received directly an emoji in a year and a half," Harris said.

Talking on US cannabis policy after President Joe Biden issued a blanket pardon for Americans federally convicted of possessing small amounts of the drug, Kamala Harris said, “Nobody should have to go to jail for smoking weed, right?”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
kamala harris
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP