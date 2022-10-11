What changed after becoming US VP, Kamala Harris is asked. Her response: Emojis

US vice president Kamala Harris used her first late-night TV appearance since assuming office to reflect on how her life has changed since she got the job. On NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Tuesday, Kamala Harris was seen talking about Joe Biden-led administration's efforts to fight climate change, restore abortion rights and marijuana pardon.

What has changed for her since she became vice president, Seth Meyers asked Kamala Harris.

To which, the vice president responded that she has “high-class problems” like security restrictions that have affected her day-to-day life. Taking a walk with her husband, Doug Emhoff, is no longer a one-on-one affair and that family chats via group text are “no longer a thing", she said.

But what she misses the most are the emojis.

“I have not received directly an emoji in a year and a half," Harris said.

Talking on US cannabis policy after President Joe Biden issued a blanket pardon for Americans federally convicted of possessing small amounts of the drug, Kamala Harris said, “Nobody should have to go to jail for smoking weed, right?”

