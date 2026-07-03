US warned Iran of FM Araghchi and Speaker Ghalibaf's possible assassinations by Israel: Report

On Thursday, The New York Times published an explosive report signaling that the relationship between the US and Israel was worsening much before the reports last month of fiery phone calls between Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, June 28 (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

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According to the NYT report, which cites multiple US officials, Washington warned Tehran in April that Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, and Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, were targets of assassination by Israel. The officials quoted in the report said that some US officials believed then that Israel was planning to pull off assassinations on Araghchi and Ghalibaf in the weeks after the first ceasefire on April 8.

Washington DC believed then that Araghchi and Ghalibaf, selected by the country at the time to take part in the nuclear talks with the US, could have been Israel's "legitimate targets." The concerns came as Israel executed a series of assassinations in Iran, including that of the late Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: US pushes Iran to drop Hormuz toll for nuclear deal, sanctions in Doha talks; asks Tehran to ‘think bigger’ Details Of Potential Assassination Attempts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: US pushes Iran to drop Hormuz toll for nuclear deal, sanctions in Doha talks; asks Tehran to ‘think bigger’ Details Of Potential Assassination Attempts {{/usCountry}}

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The New York Times report claimed that US officials believed that Israel was planning to target Iran's Speaker Ghalibaf as he returned from Islamabad, Pakistan, to Tehran on April 12, after talks with US Vice President JD Vance. US authorities informed Tehran that two Israeli fighter jets entered Iranian airspace via Iraq and were planning to target Ghalibaf’s plane as he was flying back.

Tehran immediately communicated the intel to the plane and Ghalibaf made an emergency landing in Mashhad, in Iran's northern province, instead of taking its usual course to Tehran, the report added.

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It signals a breakdown in the joint interest of Israel and the US with respect to Iran as early as April: a precursor to the different directions the two countries have taken with the US-Iran MoU.

Also read: War to resume again? Trump briefed on ‘finishing the job’; Netanyahu warns Iran

Trump-Netanyahu Fallout

The biggest indicator of US and Israel's diverging interests is the MoU signed between the US and Iran. The US has actively pursued the MoU and peace talks, without Israel and despite Netanyahu publicly undermining it. Things have only gone in different directions since.

Trump and Netanyahu recently sparred over the conflict in Southern Lebanon. Despite Trump calling on Netanyahu to be "more responsible" and warning that "too many people have been killed," the Israeli aggression has continued.

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Privately, things have been less than cordial between the two. Leaked phone calls between Trump and Netanyahu in reports claimed that Trump called Netanyahu "f***** crazy" on one occasion.