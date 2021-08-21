US warns citizens against travel to Kabul airport citing ‘potential security threats’

The US issued an advisory on Saturday asking its citizens in Afghanistan to avoid travelling to the Kabul airport citing “potential security threats” as thousands are still trying to flee the country following the Taliban’s takeover.

In a security alert issued, the US embassy in Afghanistan issued the advisory hours after US President Joe Biden assured that all people, US nationals and Afghans, would be brought back safely.

“Because of potential security threats outside the gates at the Kabul airport, we are advising U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so,” the US embassy said on Saturday. The embassy also urged the US citizens awaiting departure from Afghanistan to complete the repatriation assistance request as soon as possible.

“We are going to do everything that we can to provide safe evacuation for our Afghan allies, partners, and Afghans who may be targeted for their association with the United States. And let me be clear: any American that wants to come home, we will get you home,” Biden had tweeted earlier on Saturday (IST).

Previously, in another advisory issued on Friday, the embassy had said that the US government cannot ensure safe passage for people trying to reach the Kabul airport from within the city. “U.S. government-provided flights are departing Kabul and will continue until the evacuation operation is complete. U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents (LPRs), and their spouses and unmarried children (under age 21) should consider travelling to Hamid Karzai International Airport when you judge it is safe to do so. The U.S. government cannot ensure safe passage to the airport,” it said.

Meanwhile, several countries are scrambling to securely evacuate their citizens out of the country. Close to 12,000 foreigner and Afghan nationals working for embassies and international aid groups have been airlifted from the country since the Taliban militants entered the capital city of Kabul, news agency Reuters reported, citing an unnamed NATO official.